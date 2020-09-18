$0.45 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.11. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 631.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $127,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

