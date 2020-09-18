-$0.43 EPS Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Moderna reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

MRNA stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $298,024.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,734,858 shares in the company, valued at $443,961,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $1,255,330.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,102 shares of company stock worth $55,064,081. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

