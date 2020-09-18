$0.39 EPS Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Gladstone Commercial also reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

GOOD opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 176.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.