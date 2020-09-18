$0.17 EPS Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

BPFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $471.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,556,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 155,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 101,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

