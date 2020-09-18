$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 751.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 149.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 566.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 26.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

