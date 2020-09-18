$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. R1 RCM reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 161.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 15.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,754 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,848 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 66.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,881 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 158,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 85.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 80,691 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 37,221 shares in the last quarter.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

