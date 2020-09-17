Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) to Hold

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

PS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

Shares of PS stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,500 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pluralsight by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

