Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.