Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to Post $0.39 EPS

Brokerages forecast that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BayCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.37. BayCom posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.84. BayCom has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 63.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 43.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 15.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

