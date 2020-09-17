Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EGBN opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $900.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.