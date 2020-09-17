Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes Sells 10,000 Shares

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $481,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew J. Reintjes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00.

NYSE:YETI opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Yeti by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,521,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,855,000 after buying an additional 459,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Yeti by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth $126,304,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

