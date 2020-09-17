Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Insider Susan Peterson Acquires 710 Shares

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) insider Susan Peterson purchased 710 shares of Xero stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$89.84 ($64.17) per share, with a total value of A$63,785.69 ($45,561.21).
The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$83.37 and a 200 day moving average of A$80.82.
Xero Company Profile
