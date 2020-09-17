Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.55. 2,307,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,833,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $256.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

