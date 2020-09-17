XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Insider Sushma Shivaswamy Sells 20,668 Shares

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) insider Sushma Shivaswamy sold 20,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $413,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sushma Shivaswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Sushma Shivaswamy sold 19,332 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $386,833.32.

XBiotech stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. XBiotech Inc has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in XBiotech by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in XBiotech by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in XBiotech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

