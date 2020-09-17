XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Insider Sushma Shivaswamy Sells 19,332 Shares

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) insider Sushma Shivaswamy sold 19,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $386,833.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,833.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sushma Shivaswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Sushma Shivaswamy sold 20,668 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $413,360.00.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a market cap of $584.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. XBiotech Inc has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in XBiotech in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in XBiotech by 8.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XBiotech by 76.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XBiotech by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XBiotech by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

