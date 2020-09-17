WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSFS. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

WSFS stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 52,869 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

