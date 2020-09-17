Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) VP Anthony Daly Furey Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $1,192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Daly Furey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

On Friday, July 17th, Anthony Daly Furey sold 30,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $490,200.00.

WKHS stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.