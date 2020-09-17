Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess Sells 4,000 Shares

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,264.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 27,365 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $447,144.10.

WKHS opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Colliers Secur. cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

