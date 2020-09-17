Wisewaygroupltd (ASX:WWG) Insider Florence Tong Buys 583,599 Shares of Stock

Wisewaygroupltd (ASX:WWG) insider Florence Tong acquired 583,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,871.06 ($59,193.61).

Florence Tong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Florence Tong acquired 671,427 shares of Wisewaygroupltd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,042.62 ($71,459.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57.

Wiseway Group Limited provides integrated logistics services in Australia. It provides outbound cargo services, such as sea and air freight services; inbound cargo services, including general cargo, e-commerce import, bonded warehouse, and customs clearance services; and domestic transport services. The company offers logistic services between Australia and China.

