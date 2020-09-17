Wings Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49,211.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $49,211.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wings has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.66 or 0.04385203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034934 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

