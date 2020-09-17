William Blair Comments on Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 14th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

PRVL opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $406.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 1,536.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.