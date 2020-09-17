WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

