WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

