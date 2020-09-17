Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Purchases $13,750.00 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,820 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,491.80.
- On Thursday, September 3rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 4,763 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $11,859.87.
- On Wednesday, August 12th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 228 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $513.00.
- On Monday, August 10th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 3,153 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,094.25.
- On Friday, August 7th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 12,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 30th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 24,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00.
- On Monday, June 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 31,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,058.00.
- On Friday, June 19th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 31,023 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,772.09.
Shares of NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.47.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.
Featured Story: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.