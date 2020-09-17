Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Purchases $13,750.00 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,820 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,491.80.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 4,763 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $11,859.87.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 228 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $513.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 3,153 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,094.25.

On Friday, August 7th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 12,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 24,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 31,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,058.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 31,023 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,772.09.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.04% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

