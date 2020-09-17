Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) Insider Timothy Netscher Buys 7,500 Shares

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) insider Timothy Netscher bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.29 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,175.00 ($12,267.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.45.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Western Areas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

