Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (LON:WKOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $193.64

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:WKOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193.64 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.50), with a volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.50 ($2.49).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 180.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.86.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Company Profile (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.