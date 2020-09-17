Wedbush Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

