Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Hits New 52-Week High at $395.00

Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10), with a volume of 4672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.50 ($5.06).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 334.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.66. The company has a market cap of $66.73 million and a PE ratio of 35.59.

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.