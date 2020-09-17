WandX (WAND) Price Tops $0.0062

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One WandX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. WandX has a total market capitalization of $75,391.07 and approximately $675.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.66 or 0.04385203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034934 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (WAND) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

