Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Walmart, which recently unveiled its Walmart+ membership program, has seen its shares outperform the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been benefiting from rising demand for grocery and general merchandise items amid coronavirus-led stay-at-home trends. Stay-at-home trends are also boosting e-commerce sales, which soared 97% in second-quarter fiscal 2021. During the quarter, sales and earnings beat the consensus mark and grew year over year, with U.S. comps rising for the 24th straight time. In the U.S. segment, both store and online sales remained strong, supported by government stimulus. Clearly, Walmart’s efforts to enhance deliveries are yielding results. However, the company is seeing high COVID-19-related costs, especially associated with special bonuses. Moreover, price investments are hurting gross margin to an extent.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

NYSE:WMT opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.26. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $386.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $33,861,675 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AXA raised its holdings in Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

