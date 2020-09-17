Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.0474

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $1,175.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001650 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,472,322 coins and its circulating supply is 194,092,708 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.