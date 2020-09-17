Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

