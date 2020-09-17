Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $205.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.34.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.