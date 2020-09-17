Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading 7.1% Higher

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) shares traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.80. 582,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 808,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The company has a market cap of $212.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritone Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Veritone by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Veritone by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth $263,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

