Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,321 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTV opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Veritiv Corp has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $247.31 million, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.58. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Corp will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

