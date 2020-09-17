Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Acquires $35,700.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Ned N. Fleming III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 502.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 136.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Veritex by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

