Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) CMO Heidi J. Matheys Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VVV opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 44.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

