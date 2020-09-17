Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.16

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Utrust has a total market cap of $73.59 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001511 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.66 or 0.04385203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034934 BTC.

Utrust Profile

UTK is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars.

