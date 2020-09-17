Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,664.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UTI opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $215.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

