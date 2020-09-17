United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Robert Francis Cataldo Buys 1,000 Shares

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Robert Francis Cataldo purchased 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $22,390.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $115,218.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of UFCS opened at $21.26 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Fire Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

