UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of UniFirst worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 124.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 15.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 37.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UNF opened at $188.53 on Thursday. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.01.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In related news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.