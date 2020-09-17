Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after buying an additional 6,577,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $949,576,000 after buying an additional 3,308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $584,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $189,460. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

