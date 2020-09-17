UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.61

Shares of UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement and construction materials, machinery, and energy and environment businesses worldwide. Its Chemicals segment offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor, high purity chemicals, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

