Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $317,000 Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 6,283.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 16.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMNX. TheStreet raised Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $258,206.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,090,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 56,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $2,035,465.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,125.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 649,397 shares of company stock valued at $24,519,194. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.25. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

