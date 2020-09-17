Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $311,000 Position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $760.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

