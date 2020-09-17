Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. Athenex Inc has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. Equities analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manson Fok bought 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $181,895.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at $22,055,687.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,031,941 shares of company stock worth $22,409,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

