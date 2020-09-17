Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $310,000 in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

