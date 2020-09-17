Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 8,413 CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $819.00 million, a P/E ratio of 528.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,512,354.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $100,206.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

