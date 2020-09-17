Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $225,000.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

