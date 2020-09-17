Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Alamo Group stock opened at $110.57 on Thursday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,329. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.