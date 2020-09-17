Tucows (TSE:TC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.42

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$98.42 and last traded at C$98.42, with a volume of 1650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$95.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$85.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.04. The company has a market cap of $979.87 million and a P/E ratio of 76.44.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

